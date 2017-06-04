Unique goodwill gesture for Oman

AT the instance of this newspaper, special prayers were offered at the capital’s largest mosque — Faisal Mosque — for speedy recovery of Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, who is a staunch supporter and well-wisher of Pakistan. As prayers were arranged after Juma congregations, these were attended by a large number of people besides National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua, energetic Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan Sheikh Mohammad Omar Ahmad Al-Marhoon and envoys of different Muslim countries.

The special event reflected the anguish of the people of Pakistan over health conditions of a leader who cared for them all along and took practical measures to boost relations between the two countries in every sphere of life. It also demonstrated love and affection of people of Pakistan for the benevolent leadership of Oman and its people. It may be pointed out that Pakistan Observer and its other publications have always been championing the causes of the Arab world and strongly advocated the need to forge ties with them especially Oman. Founder of the paper late Mr Zahid Malik paid numerous visits to the Sultanate to inculcate the sentiments of goodwill and in an effort to pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation between the two countries and he succeeded in this endeavour as Sultan Qaboon and his cabinet colleagues, on a number of occasions expressed keen interest to enter into meaningful cooperative relationship with Pakistan to the mutual advantage of the two countries. Sultan Qaboos also expressed his willingness to invest hugely to develop Gwadar and this he offered decades back, which spoke volumes about his foresight and vision. Had Pakistan been able to materialize this offer, the situation would have been much different today and the country would have reaped unprecedented benefits from development of the Gwadar port but unfortunately the opportunity was missed due to lack of vision by the then opposition in Pakistan, which politicised the matter. Anyhow, we are grateful to Oman and especially Sultan Qaboos for all they did for strengthening relations with Pakistan and development and prosperity of their own people and pray for the speedy recovery of the Sultan so that he could continue to provide strong leadership to the brotherly country.

