UNIDO’s initiative for intensive management training for cluster development

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A four-day training course on “Cluster Development Methodology” organized by UNIDO has started in Lahore with international expert Mr. VedatKunt conducting the training of CDI project staff. UNIDO has been implementing cluster development methodology in a number of countries around the globe and has been able to create substantial positive impact in terms of value addition, export integration, poverty alleviation and inclusive growth.

In the framework of the Punjab Industrial Cluster Development Initiative –CDI, the government of Punjab has signed a cooperation agreement with UNIDO to provide technical assistance for the development of industrial clusters in Punjab province and to support their integration into global value chains. Basically , CDI aims at creating enabling environment for growth and prosperity of industries, to create better quality of life through economic uplift in Punjab, and to up-grade technology and enhance productivity quality and profitability of local industries. The lead on the implementation of the CDI for the Government of Punjab is with the Punjab Small Industries Cooperation (PSIC) as the focal government institution.

The Cluster development project is part of a joint initiative of World Bank Group and Government of Punjab under Punjab jobs and competitiveness program. UNIDO has been engaged as partner implementing agency for the CDI project based on earlier interventions in the area of trade-related capacity-building and development of industrial clusters both in Pakistan and globally.

Cluster management team hired under CDI will initially work with four target clusters (Surgical, ready-made garments, leather shoes and accessories and auto parts) within Punjab Province under the guidance of UNIDO’s experts. The project will benefit local SMEs within selected clusters by helping them to organize themselves into networks and take advantage of common opportunities.