UNIDO workshop on renewable energy concludes

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) two-day workshop concluded on Sunday after presenting recommendations for improvement in national policy framework on renewable energy and energy efficiency for industrial sectors in the country.

This has been within the framework of one of its ongoing project entitled “Sustainable Energy Initiative for Industries in Pakistan” which is funded by Global Environment Facility. Officially opening the first of the series of two workshops, Managing Director of Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies Dr Baqar Raza appreciated the UNIDO’s efforts on coming up with the support on the most important dimension of the renewable energy development.—APP

