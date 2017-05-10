UNIDO willing to assist in industrial sector development

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) can provide assistance to Pakistan for the sustainable development process of industrial sector, said Esam Alqararah county director of UNIDO during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry RCCI here Tuesday.

Esam said that UNIDO eager to promote clean and sustainable energy solutions, energy conservation, energy efficiency and promoting renewable energy resources such as biomass for industrial and other applications in Pakistan.

He appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting business activities stressing that UNIDO believed in creating enabling policy environment, coupled with deliberate action by government, private sector and development practitioners which is necessary to utilize the full potential of women’s participation in national economy.