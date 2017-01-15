UNIDO renewable energy and energy efficiency interventions for industrial sectors

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has presented priority renewable energy and energy efficiency interventions for five industries sectors in Pakistan. This project is funded by the Global Environment Facility and is being implemented under “Sustainable Energy Initiative for Industries” project.

Programme Officer, UNIDO Nadia Aftab has shed light on the role of UNIDO during its 40 years of presence and highlighting some hallmark achievements of this UN agency in assisting the sustainable development process of industrial sector in Pakistan.

Speaking at a workshop on behalf of Country Representative Esam Alqararah at a workshop here she stressed upon the importance of a sectoral study for promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency in Pakistan.

In his introductory remarks about the study, the Project Manager Alois Mhlanga, highlighted the objective of Validation workshop as well as pointed out the major components of the project.

He appreciated the participation of the all major stakeholders in this event and called on industries to contribute to the finalization of the study as it will be the basis of interventions and support under the project. UNIDO presented their findings on the five major industrial sectors namely; textile, foundry, paper & pulp, ceramics and dairy.

The findings gave insight into the energy resource consumptions for each sector, benchmarks comparisons on regional levels, as well as the economic value of energy efficiency savings for each sector. The finding also gave the potential of renewable energy applications for each sector in economic and technological terms. The participants actively participated in the event and raised several pertinent technical questions.

The consultants keenly noted suggestions to incorporate them in the revised draft of the study. The study identified potential areas of growth in relevant sectors with indication of needed sector specific interventions.