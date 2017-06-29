Unidentified attackers kill man

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Some unidentified attackers on Wednesday brutally killed a married man with iron rods due to unknown reasons in the jurisdiction of Kotli Syed Ameer Police Station. According to police, Fauzia Bibi lodged a report before the police station that her husband, Mudassar, resident of Pholora Kalan went missing on Eid Day. Police have recovered the body of Mudassar from fields of the village of Pholora Kalan. A three year child died hen an unidentified can hit the motorcycle he was riding with his parents in the same locality.