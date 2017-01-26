UNICEF, Punjab govt hold workshop to sensitise media about child malnutrition

Islamabad

UNICEF and Punjab government jointly organized workshop here Thursday to sensitise journalists and media to one of the most pressing issues of Pakistan that effects more than one out of three children in Punjab alone, and represents a serious obstacle for the development of the country as a whole. According to the press release received here on Thursday stunting is the physical manifestation of underlying, persistent and severe nutritional deficiencies, and severely hinders the growth and development of a child.

It is associated with suboptimal brain development, which may have long-lasting harmful consequences for cognitive ability, school performance and future productivity.

The technical expert on the issue, Dr. Shehla Zaidi, Associate Professor and Programme Director at the Department of Community Health Sciences, the Aga Khan University Karachi explained that stunting may begin before a child is born thus, the nutritional status of the mother is critical for the future health of the child.

The Punjab MICS 2014 survey shows that every third child in Punjab suffers from chronic malnutrition (stunting). While stunting has shown a downward province-wide trend since 2007, this masks serious problems in some districts. In Dera Ghazi Khan, the worst effected district, however, the rate stunting is as high as 50.9 per cent.

‘The good news is that we know exactly what causes stunting and how to treat it’, said Angela Kearney, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, ‘Stunting can be prevented through very simple actions that are done during pregnancy and the first two years of life such as exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months, as well as the provision of wheat, oil or salt fortified with vitamins and minerals and use of vitamin supplements for pregnant women and children.

Another important measure that can easily be taken is handwashing with soap to prevent diarrhoea and other water borne diseases.’

Journalists attended the workshop from news and entertainment television, radio stations, newspapers and bloggers. Famous media personalities such as, Waseem Badami, Noor ul Hasan, Maria Memon, Rehman Azhar, Irfan Ahmed Urfi and Danish Saeed gave their suggestion on covering the issue and bringing it to the public’s attention.—APP