It is a fact that unhealthy environment causes several types of dangerous diseases in a country. It is reported by World Health Organisation (WHO) that12.6 million people have died as a result of living and working in an unhealthy environment in 2012 only. The environmental risk factors such as water, air and soil pollution, chemical exposure, climate change and ultraviolet radiation contribute to more than 100 diseases. So, there is an urgent need for investment in strategies to reduce environmental risks in cities, homes and workplaces and every country needs to pay attention on unhealthy environment and convert it to a healthy environment for saving the lives of people.

FAHIM KHAN

Via email

Related