UNHCR to provide furniture to schools in Quetta

Quetta

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) would provide furniture to 45 public schools in Quetta to promote education.

The UNHCR’s Country Representative in Pakistan, Indrika Ratwatte said this who is on a three-day mission in Quetta along with Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Lt General (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, where they inaugurated a Skill Development Programme (SDP) on Wednesday, a press release said.

The Country Representative of UNICEF, Angela Kearney; Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Dr Imran Zeb and other heads of the UN agencies at provincial level and the visiting delegation also met speaker provincial assembly and acting governor Raheela Durrani.

Under the SDP, over 200 Afghan and Pakistani youth will be trained with marketable skills over the next three months in Quetta, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Loralai and Killa Saifullah.

Vocational training will be offered to young women and men in professions, including beauticians, tailors, plumbers, electricians, stone masons and fridge, mobile phone, solar panel repair technicians.

The programme is part of the UNHCR’s Refugee Affected and Hosting Area (RAHA) initiative. The project costing Rs 30 million (USD 300,000) will train over 700 young people up to the age of 25 years old in all four provinces.

Indrika Ratwatte in his interaction with different stakeholders in Balochistan, reiterated UNHCR’s commitment to continue supporting Pakistan, especially in the sector of skills development and education for youth.

He said, “Youngsters are the agents of change, by providing equal opportunities to local and refugee youth, we are preparing them to build a brighter future for their home countries and for themselves.”

Minister Baloch appreciated UNHCR’s efforts for empowering Afghan and Pakistani youth. He called upon the international community to extend more support to Pakistan for hosting the world’s largest protracted refugee population and to enable sustainable voluntary return to Afghanistan.—APP