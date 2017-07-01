UNHCR says it is preparing to assist displaced persons returning within Syria

Families flee their homes in Mosul, heading for an army outpost in the Samah neighbourhood where they will be taken away from the heavy fighting engulfing the city. ; After two years trapped inside Iraq's second largest city, thousands of Iraqis are relieved to be free of tyrannical militant rule. But escaping to freedom can also be dangerous. Many are caught on the front lines of the battle to retake the city from Isis, and many are in need of urgent care. In preparation for the military operation in October 2016, UNHCR made plans to deal with the mass-displacement that might occur. Eleven new camps have been built by UN agencies and the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement, designed to accommodate 120,000 people. Emergency plans are also in place to provide tents and supplies to those who cannot access the camps. Around 3.3 million Iraqis, ten per cent of the population, have fled their homes since March 2014.

UNITED NATIONS: Citing “significant” returns of displaced persons to and within Syria, the United Nations refugee agency said Friday that while it will be scaling up its response to assist those coming back, it can neither promote nor facilitate returns given the security and humanitarian situation in the war-torn country. According to estimates, more than 440,000 internally displaced people have returned to their homes during the first six months of this year. During the same period, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has recorded over 31,000 Syrian refugees returning from neighbouring countries. Seeking out family members, checking on property, and, in some cases,a real or perceived improvement in security conditions in parts of the country were the primary factors influencing those who decided to return, Andrej Mahecic, a spokesperson for the UN agency, told reporters in Geneva.

