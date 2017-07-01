UNHCR says it is preparing to assist displaced persons returning within Syria

UNITED NATIONS: Citing “significant” returns of displaced persons to and within Syria, the United Nations refugee agency said Friday that while it will be scaling up its response to assist those coming back, it can neither promote nor facilitate returns given the security and humanitarian situation in the war-torn country. According to estimates, more than 440,000 internally displaced people have returned to their homes during the first six months of this year. During the same period, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has recorded over 31,000 Syrian refugees returning from neighbouring countries. Seeking out family members, checking on property, and, in some cases,a real or perceived improvement in security conditions in parts of the country were the primary factors influencing those who decided to return, Andrej Mahecic, a spokesperson for the UN agency, told reporters in Geneva.

Related