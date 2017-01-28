UNHCR hands over community projects to Sindh govt

Karachi

As part of efforts to bridge gaps between local population (Pakistanis) and Afghan refugee communities, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) here on Friday formally handed over four projects to the government of Sindh.

The projects completed against an approximate cost of US $700,000 were initiated in Karachi last year, under the refugee-affected hosting area (RAHA) programme, comprised renovation of two schools, installation of a one sewage pipeline and upgradation of a shelter home for vulnerable families at UC-5 (Songal), Gadap Town.

Representative of UNHCR in Pakistan, Indrika Ratwatte addressing the handing over ceremony held at Government Boys and Girls Primary School, UC – Songal, said UNHCR has completed 17 projects, costing US $ 1.8 million, across the country from 2012 to 2016.

Eight of these projects were said to be in the sector of education, two in health; four in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, one in the social protection sector; and two in infrastructure. “Our goal is to improve a range of facilities in local communities across Pakistan,” said Indrika Ratwatte mentioning that Afghan refugees and Pakistanis both benefit from this programme.

Supporting communities helps to build trust amongst people, breaks down barriers and also brings tangible improvements in the daily lives of people, said the UNCHR representative.

Commissioner for Afghan refugees in Sindh, Agha Ghazanfar said that the four projects completed under RAHA program are meant to benefit some 6,000 people.

The renovated schools in the area, that were in dire need of repair were said to have 289 boy students and 104 girl students, mostly Pakistanis. Deputy Commissioner Karachi – West, Asif Jamil Shaikh said these projects hold a real impact and urged the international community to continue supporting such programmes. “They promote empathy between Afghan refugees and the host Pakistani communities,” he commented.—APP