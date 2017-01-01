UNHCR concerned over law, order for Afghan refugees repatriation

Islamabad

Provincial head of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Quetta, Dinesh Shrestha has emphasized upon complete law & order situation for smooth repatriation of Afghan refugees .

Talking to Voice Of America (VOA), he said there are more than 37,000 Afghan refugees who had left for Afghanistan last year and at least 15,000 registered Afghan migrants had already left for Afghanistan.

He said the migrants are being repatriated following the steps taken by the Afghan government, international community and human rights organizations.

Replying to a question, he said Afghan refugees migrated to areas of Afghanistan where peace has been restored, however, it is difficult to dispatch all Afghan refugees in a year because Iran is also sending Afghan migrants and in Afghanistan, there are number of homeless people due to which difficulties of the people will further complicate.

He said the UNHCR is of the view that the Federal govt should keep in mind difficulties of migrants as it is planning to send Afghan refugees back in their country and its modalities are being finalized.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the federal government has yet to formalise its repatriation policy for Afghan refugees. However, numbers that emerged after setting up a border management system at Torkham have not only baffled officials in Khyber-Paktunkhwa but have also brought into question the entire policy. From June to October, 678,845 Afghan refugees left K-P through the Torkham border. Of these people, only 287,763 were repatriated through the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) voluntary repatriation centres (VRCs).

‘This means 391,082 individuals (probably unregistered Afghan refugees) have fallen off the radar. This stat points to an anomaly in figures quoted by the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and the UNHCR. He said any policy framework that was formalised with statistics that are not based on real-time data would only cause a humanitarian crisis.

The figures further show that the incoming movement from Afghanistan to Pakistan from March to May this year had been 620,179 individuals. But after enforcement of border regulation only 167 Afghan nationals have been documented to enter through Torkham till the end of October. KP is hosting 62% of the Afghans living in Pakistan. While the official statistics from ministry of Safron show that 0.650 million refugees reside in the province and there are around 0.6 million unregistered refugees. If the 391,082 unregistered refugees from this 0.6m people have already left the country in the last 5 months then only around 2.1m unregistered Afghans are left in the country.

However, the official said entire data is questionable and based on data from 2004. ‘A census to document Afghan refugees by the Commissionerate Afghan Refugees (CAR) was called off twice,’ he said.—APP