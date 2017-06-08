UNHCR, BUITEMS launch Centre for Refugees and Migration Studies

Quetta

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) signed a partnership agreement with Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) on Wednesday. The collaboration is aimed at establishing a Centre for Refugees and Migration Studies (CRMS) as well as provision of training for refugee teachers and opportunities for entrepreneurship/business studies for refugee students in the university.

Under the partnership agreement, UNHCR will support the university to establish a CRMS in its premises and BUITEMS would provide admission to the refugee students and trainings for the refugee teachers. Delivering an inaugural lecture titled “Management of Refugees and Migrants for Lasting Regional Peace”, Indrika Ratwatte praised the commitment of BUITEMS for providing opportunities for refugees terming it as an important step towards empowering youth and achieving broader goals for peace and prosperity in the region.

“Forced displacement is one of the biggest human crises the world is facing now. Pakistan has been generously hosting refugees for decades. It is therefore essential that all stakeholders come together to facilitate durable and lasting solutions for them.” Ratwatte maintained.

Vice Chancellor BUTIMS, Ahmed Farooq Bazai stressed the need for quality education, research and academic exercises on socio-economic issues in the region including the challenges pertaining to refugees and migrants. The Vice Chancellor stated that BUITEMS is producing global citizens capable of finding tailored solutions to some of the compelling regional and global challenges.

He assured that BUITEMS is fully prepared and upfront to support the national and international community in their endeavours. The CRMS once operational will serve as a repository of information on issues related to refugees and migration, and analyse and disseminate those information to the wider audience.—INP