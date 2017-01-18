Unhappy nations

Amna Khan

Islamabad

As modern life becoming more and more hectic, it is bringing psychological changes in our mood and behaviour. If we look around, we hardly find many happy faces. In highly discriminative societies like ours where gap between the rich and the poor is widening rapidly, the meaning of happiness differs from each other as well. For the rich happiness is one’s health, financial stability and peace of mind whereas for the poor the happiness means the roof over head, schooling facility for their children and the reasonable work to feed the family. In general the most developed countries are the happiest countries. The people of developed countries enjoy stable political institutions, strong civil society with freedom of expression, good education and health care, personal freedom and a feeling of being safe and secure. How happy is the general population of countries in the world, the United Nations has issued World Happiness Report 2016. It analysed the Gallup world poll of subjective happiness. Norway is the happiest nation on the planet followed by Denmark. Syria and Burundi are the unhappiest nations. Pakistan ranks at 104 in the poll of happiest nations above its neighbours India and Afghanistan. Even United Kingdom is not amongst the top 20 happy nations. The USA is ranked 12th in the happy nations ranking. Most of the 25 least happy countries that took part in the survey are from the African continent. Till date many of these countries are suffering from low economic stability, poor health facilities, shortage of food, violence and corruption. In less developed countries like Pakistan, we have different reasons for unhappiness. Apart from common factors amongst least happy nations like economic instability, corruption, Pakistan has additional factors of intolerance, extremism and terrorism. These additional factors have affected Pakistan badly in the recent past.