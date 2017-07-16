Unfortunate political divide

AS per analyses of keen observers of the political scene, there is grave danger to the system in the wake of a multitude of challenges and conflict of interests, it seems political parties, who should otherwise be in the forefront to save democracy, are not as interested as they should to defend a cause that all of them claim is dear to them. This became evident once again on Friday when the Government and the opposition stood to their ground and, in fact, adopted more extremist positions leaving dim prospects for a saner course or outcome.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who chaired a meeting of parliamentary party of PML(N), won confidence of parliamentary colleagues and declared in unequivocal terms that he will fight for people of Pakistan till the last and will never tender resignation. The confidence of the PML(N) parliamentary party in the leadership of the party means he has trust of PML(N) despite rumour mongering that some of the members of the ruling party might defect at the first available opportunity. Apart from PML(N), its coalition partners too have reposed confidence in the Prime Minister as loudly conveyed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman of JUI(F) and Mahmood Khan Achakzai of PkMAP. This effectively means that the Prime Minister has the required numbers, giving boost to the rational view that he should not step down until and unless the charges leveled against him are examined and decided by the apex court. This view has also been upheld by ANP and Qaumi Watan Party of Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and this makes it clear that with the exception of PTI, three mainstream parties (besides PML-N) of KPK are opposed to the resignation demand. As Punjab and Balochistan firmly stand behind the Prime Minister, there are left only two parties – PPP representing rural Sindh and MQM urban Sindh – supporting calls for resignation. All this shows that there is no popular demand in the country for resignation of the elected Prime Minister and the calls were being echoed by selfish interests to achieve their own objectives. And this is understandable because the incumbent Government is unmatched as far as developmental agenda and activities are concerned and people of Pakistan have pinned legitimate expectations of a change for the better on the PML(N) leadership. Political players ought not to resort to foul play, otherwise they all will ultimately suffer in one way or the other.

