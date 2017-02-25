Unfortunate impasse on military courts’ revival

AT a time when the country is rocked by a fresh wave of terrorism and the enemy is bent upon undermining its anti-terror successes, it is unfortunate that our civilian leadership is still stuck up to take a final decision about the military courts – the revival of which in current scenario indeed is need of the hour to give a firm and lucid message to the enemies of the humanity that the country is united and ready to take them head-on without any leniency.

Friday was the seventh meeting of the parliamentary leaders under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to finalize the draft legislation envisaging revival of military courts. But certain parties especially PPP’s surprisingly again raised questions on these courts despite government’s several concessions including reducing the tenure of the courts from three to two years. However, the opposition was not immediately forthcoming with an agreement saying it would consult with their top leadership on the matter. Though we welcome the extensive brain storming sessions of political parties on such critical issues, yet it is not an issue on which the parties should resort to some points scoring. Time demands that the parties while rising above their political differences lend a helping hand to the government to confront the curse of terrorism. Nobody can dispute the role played by the military courts to bring to gallows the hardcore terrorists expeditiously that in fact removed the perennial fear and panic in the people at large. Extension of the military courts is vital for ensuring continuation of the momentum of anti terrorism campaign especially at a time when Raddul Fassad operation has also been launched to eliminate the residual terrorist elements. Ordinary people want strict punishment to the perpetrators of terror and we hope that the elected representatives will listen to their voice and reach a consensus on the matter. Besides we will also urge the government to take up the much delayed process of judicial reforms so that our courts could also discharge their responsibility of convicting and sentencing militants in a speedy and efficient manner.

