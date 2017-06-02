Unfortunate China-bashing

DESPITE clarifications by the Chinese Government again and again, every year, close to the fasting month of Ramazan, Western media and some vested interests launch intensive propaganda campaign about curbs being placed by China in its Xinjiang province on fasting and Hijab. This has been happening for the last several years and this year against some sections of Western media are harping on the same old strings.

It is quite obvious that this propaganda campaign is part of the efforts to malign China, which has emerged as an economic and military leader of the globe. The objective seems to create a wedge between China and the Muslim world, which has best of relations with Beijing because of its cooperative and non-intrusive policies and strategies. It is also part of the efforts to stir trouble in Xinjiang on religious grounds by inciting Muslims of the region on violence on the pretext of religious discrimination against them. Western media, which always accuses China, never talks about unwritten ban on construction of mosques in various countries of the continent and restriction on call of the minaret (Azaan). The Western media cites notices posted on some local websites saying “Food service workplaces will operate normal hours during Ramazan” but availability of food items does not mean putting restrictions on fasting. The Chinese Government has always maintained that there are no curbs on observing religious rites and that the Communist Party protects freedom of religion. This is also borne out by the fact that China sends a large number of Muslims on Hajj every year, which speaks volumes about its policy on religious freedoms. China is also investing hugely on the Xinjiang region, which is, presently, not as developed as some other regions of the country so as to improve living conditions of the people there. The situation would also change when projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor reach fruition.

