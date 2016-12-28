Unforgettable services of Raheel

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur, Sindh

With the retirement of General Raheel Sharif as COAS, the country has been deprived of a great hero. He rendered unparalleled services to the country for which he deserves as much praise as possible. Do you know why he not accepted extension, because in his view getting extension would have been an injustice to the next COAS.

In our view, his greatest service was his non-interference in the internal politics of the country and secondly his interest for the CPEC project which has been launched by the present democratic government. Indubitably, he proved himself as one of the finest military leaders in the history of the country, likes of whom are born in decades. At the same time, we warmly welcome and wish the best of luck to the new COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. We hope and pray that he may serve the nation as his predecessor did and come up to the expectations of the nation.