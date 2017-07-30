Unforgettable memories

Maarij Farooq

A veteran journalist of Pakistan, author of numerous books, activist of Pakistan Movement, ex-Vice President of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors, Executive member of All Pakistan Newspaper Society, Chief Editor of Daily Ittehad and Daily Jehad and above all a loving grandfather, Sharif Farooq (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has passed away leaving behind a vacuum which none can fill. He had such a vast career that it’s hard to write about it here but I will try to sum that up in a paragraph or two and then move forward. Dada jan started his journalistic career by joining daily ‘Inqilab’ in 1948 and Daily ‘Ehsan’ in 1950. He moved to Peshawar and joined the leading newspaper of its time Daily ‘Shehbaz’ as it’s Editor and served it from 1952-61.

Because of international problems being faced by Pakistanin general and Pesahwar in particular, he left fro London and joined renowned Daily ‘Nawa-i-Waqt’ as it’s Bureau Chief, became member of House of Commons press gallery committee and Common Wealth Correspondents Association. During his stay in London, he saw the downfall of McMillan government because of Christine Kealer Scandal 1963. He had the chance to see the rejection of Britain’s membership to become E.U’s member in Brussels by France. Continuing his service with Nawa-i-Waqt, he came to Lahore and became it’s chief reporter in 1964, covering 1965 Indo-Pak war, Presidential elections between Fatima Jinnah and Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

He also had the chance to get ZA Bhutto’s first Exclusive Interview the very same evening he launched his Pakistan People’s Party in Lahore in 1967. He started Weekly ‘Jehan Numa’ in 1966. He rejoined ‘Nawa-i-Waqt’ Rawalpindi/Islamabad to take charge as its Edition In charge. In 1973, he went to Simla with Late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to cover the historic Simla Pact. He also had the chance to meet Late Sheikh Mujeeb-ur- Rehman who was responsible to secede from Pakistan in Dacca with Pakistani leadership. In 1975, he was assigned to start Daily ‘Nawa-i-Waqt’, Edition from Peshawar but the proposal was withdrawn, thus Mr. Farooq started his own Daily ‘Jihad’ Peshawar, which is being published regularly from Peshawar/Islamabad. Later on, Daily ‘Ittehad’ was launched from Abbottabad, Islamabad and Peshawar. Mr. Sharif Farooq wrote many books.

The main theme of these books is to highlight how these countries became great economic powers etc. As a journalist he visited numerous countries of the world including Netherlands, USA, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, Uzbekistan, China, Japan, Germany, Denmark, France, Italy, Turkish and India etc. It’s difficult to write about a person of Dada Jan’s stature because no matter how much you try to describe his personality, it won’t be enough. I being his grandson, feel blessed that I was born in a house where I found grandfather who was more a friend to me. He being a mentor taught me a lot of things which are in my mind and will be there forever. He always used to say that if you are determined, affixed and mind your mind is straight, there’s no power in the world which can stop you from achieving your goals. This one advice has always helped me whenever I am in tough situation. If we observe his life, one can easily say that his life was full of struggle, filled with obstacles he had to deal with, situations which others thought that he won’t be able to get out of it, but he always use to rise to the occasion. In my 21 years, I never saw him loosen focus. he had his goals in his mind and his aim to be as perfect as possible and achieve them.

His devotion towards work was everything for him. His motto in life was ‘Work Work And Just Work’. I never saw him sitting idol. What he used to do was that he always had a book with him and whenever he used to get free time, he used to read it and underline the main points so that he never forgets them. I remember he had set up a library in our home in which some books were of early 60’s. I, once innocently asked his him that ‘Why do you have so many books, you could have spent the money on something fancy’ and he replied with a smile on his face, ‘nothing is more precious than these books and you will understand their worth with the passage of time’.

He once told me that books are those friends which won’t leave you no matter what. They don’t demand anything but just share wisdom and that was tome when I made the habit of reading books, and now I know why he always told me to make books my permanent companion. He had hundreds of books in his library but one thing, which was common amongst them was that he always used to write time, date and place on the very first page of the book so that he always remember that at what time and place he had bought the book. It’s a bit hard to believe but completely true that I have some of his books which he bought in 1960’s and 70’s which are precious to me. His habit was to read the book and just before sleeping, he used to mark the book and keep it under the pillow so that he didn’t forget to finish the book. Never ever he had touched another book without finishing the book he had started reading and once the book was finished, only then he used to move onto another one. He was an unmatchable writer and had a great command on both English and Urdu, but what most of the people don’t know is that he could even write while travelling.

It’s difficult to even focus with the slightest of noise in the background but Dada Jan had trained his mind so well that he produced some of his finest work while travelling. I know it’s hard to believe, but it’s true and this is the reason why he was and will always remain one of the finest journalists this country has ever produced. Since the last 3-4 years, he was mostly home bound as he was operating office work from home. He was perfectionist and a workaholic. He started to proof read his biography which he had written a while ago. Even being not well, he was such a professional that he completed the proof reading in a week time. I used to spend a more time with dada jan compared to my other siblings so I knew how determined and focused he was to complete the task he was given. I still remember he used to wake up early in the morning and after having a cup of tea, he used to get onto his work and there would have been no pause then. The only time he used to stop was to take his medicine or have lunch or dinner. We all were amazed to see such dedication. Dada Jan spent a great life, with ups and downs but his life was a great success. I must say that the way he spent his time in this world, only few fortunate people get to spend life like this. He always had a purpose, whether a new book or betterment of the newspaper or anything else, he never used to waste his time but always used to set goals for him and achieve them. He had a big influence on my life.

A writer with more then 16 books to his credit including the writings on Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Fatima Jinnah, Crisis between Turkey and Cyprus, Germany after treaty of Versailles, Indo-Pak War 1965 (Probably the only book on this issue of time) and many more. The question is that if a person like Mr. Sharif Farooq would have born in any other country; he would have been considered as an asset which is the right thing. In our country, the government does not even care about the real heroes.

Coming onto his life, he is a role model for me and will always be. His life should be followed by the youth of our nation and learn that if you are focused and determined, then you can achieve anything you want. May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace. Ameen