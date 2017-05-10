Unfit vehicles cause road accidents

Staff Reporter

unfit vehicles are a grave issue which often cause traffic hurdles, serious accidents and loss of precious lives. Motorway Police Central Zone has launched enforcement and education campaign against mechanical unfit vehicles on to national highway, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Observing the ongoing campaign against mechanically unfit vehicles, DIG Mirza Faran Baig said that those vehicles would not be allowed to enter in motorways and highways that don’t hold valid fitness certificate. He has also asked the sector commanders to initiate stern action against the offenders as per law.

It has been observed that brake failure, tyre bursting and other mechanical faults of the vehicles, have become the cause of many serious accidents and loss of precious lives on highways and motorways.

Faran Baig directed all sector commanders to start all-out efforts to control such accidents and launch special briefing campaigns to sensitize road users in this respect. The passengers overloading in PSVs should not be tolerated in any case and those who carry passengers on the roof top of the vehicles would be dealt strictly, he added.