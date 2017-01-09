Unfair price hike

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders has asked government to check unfair hike in the price of essential items while strict action should be taken against profiteers.

It expressed concern over the increasing trend in the prices of essential goods due to ineffective price monitoring system, which is against the interests of masses.

Hike in the price of sugar and milk is on the cards while prices of dozens of other items have already been increased which is unethical as well as illegal, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.In a statement issued here today, he said that government has allowed two revisions in the price of packaged milk last year which was illegal. Now the dairy farmers are following the suit to hike prices unilaterally within twenty-four hours.Shahid Rasheed Butt said that ministries of food, commerce and competition commission should not ignore the situation and take some steps to provide relief to the masses.The prices of eggs, fruits, vegetables, ghee, liquefied petroleum gas, rice and rice basmati, mutton, beef, wheat, pulses wheat flour have been increased while the reason behind hike in price of beef and mutton is said to be large-scale smuggling.

The business leader said that the prices of tomatoes, potatoes, onions and red chilly powdered have been decreased, adding that government should take action before the situation is worsened.—PR