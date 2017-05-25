Unfair means in examinations

I seek to express my views on the use of unfair means by students in examinations. I shall feel highly obliged if you publish my views on the subject in your esteemed Daily. The use of unfair means by students has not only become very common but also the menace has assumed dangerous proportions now. Copying/cheating in examinations goes on unchecked. No wonder, here and there, some invigilators are found helping the examinees in the use of unfair means. The evil has become deep-rooted. The system of examination needs complete overhauling. In fact, examinations have become a farce. They have lost their meaning. Among the reforms in the examination system, introduction of internal assessment, setting of objective type questions and delinking of degrees can be suggested. The purpose of holding examination is to test the ability of the students. Any system of examinations that does not serve this end is purposeless. The sooner it is abolished the better it will be. I hope these views of mine will go a long way in making examinations meaningful.

BILAL AHMED

Karachi

