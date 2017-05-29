Unethical strikes in hospitals

STRIKES by doctors every now and then have become a nuisance for poor patients who have no other option but to go to public sector hospitals for treatment. Over the last few years, everybody has seen the young doctors in Punjab taking to roads pressing for their demands especially relating to their remuneration and service structure. During the course of those strikes, scores of poor patients also lost their lives much to the apathy of doctors.

This time, it has happened in Abbottabad District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where ongoing young doctors’ strike at Ayub Medical College has taken lives of as many as forty people in four days. Due to the strike about 250 operations were also postponed. It is the right of everyone to protest in support of their demands but at the same time it does not mean that they should flout all rules, regulations and norms. Especially the profession of medicine is so sensitive that nobody expects callous behaviour from doctors and paramedical staff. Undoubtedly doctors have the right to stand up for their rights but they should not press for their demands in such a heartless manner that it kills suffering humanity. Already the condition of our public sector hospitals is pathetic and this very attitude of doctors further aggravates the problems of ailing people. We will urge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to come forward and settle the dispute at Ayub Medical College be it related to salary package or any other issue. Their genuine demands should be met and those not ready for any compromise should be dealt with sternly. In fact, we will urge all provincial governments to work out a new service structure for young doctors after consultation with all stakeholders in order to put an end to these strikes once and for all.

