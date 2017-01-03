Unemployment kills dreams

Baloch Munaj

Turbat, Kech

Unemployment is an economic term which means joblessness and it is a troublesome problem which we face today in our country. As a social evil that spells starvation, disease and death on its victims; dishonesty, corruption, crime and vices prevail in a society where population is unemployed. Unemployment is killing youngsters’ dreams and hopes and leading them towards doomsday. Unemployment breeds discontent in the masses.

Moreover, in Baluchistan more than three million people are estimated to be without jobs. Unemployment rate in Balochistan is 33.4% which has the highest number of poor people depending on date palms. It is very painful to know that in Balochistan 90% percent of people are literate but still unemployed! Nevertheless, 63% of people are wandering here and there to find a job but without success.

The students who have done their graduation are out of jobs. 20% students are reluctant to take admission in colleges and universities to study further fearing they wouldn’t be able to find jobs. Worryingly, unemployment has brought poverty at its highest. Plenty of paupers were compelled to commit suicide and some are involved in other unethical activities like mugging, begging and many more. Therefore, the government of Balochistan has to be very serious and sincere to overcome this problem.