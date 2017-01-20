Amna Bint-e-Nadeem

Islamabad

Though Pakistan is beset with a host of problems but unemployment is a very basic problem. Causes of unemployment are varied and here I’ll discuss only major causes. The system of education in Pakistan is very poor. Sadly, none of the governments took worthwhile steps for the betterment of education. We know that our educational system is very weak and most of the population is uneducated. Many of the talented students leave studies due to the unjust educational system. Many of the educational institution are just selling degrees which have no value because the students do not gain any skills but wonder for a good job which is not possible all the time.

The population of Pakistan is very large and according to statistics it is increasing at a role of 2.2 % per annum, which is startling. There are many reasons for this increase in population e.g. lack of awareness, desire of sons etc. It is not possible for government to provide employment to huge populace. Our country has plenty of natural resources but it is so strange to know that our atomic power is facing energy crisis. These resources cannot be tapped due to lack of technical and skilled labour.

The age of this retirement is very high i.e. 60 years due to this a lot of deserving people are waiting for jobs. Another major cause of unemployment is terrorism. Pakistan is facing a terrible situation of terrorism especially in Karachi which is a hub of business activity. Foreign investors fear to invest in our country, thus, there are less opportunities of employment. In addition to these problems Afghan refugees are also a major problem of unemployment in Pakistan. However, in a nutshell, employment should be given on merit and measures should be taken to remove aforementioned causes.