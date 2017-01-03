Unemployment in Balochistan

Sana Pendag

Via email

Recently, a young man made a suicide attempt and in the process got himself injured. The reason cited for committing suicide was his joblessness. He took a bold step but there are many cowardly people who have done MA and MSc but are without living without jobs.

This is a very alarming situation in the province. CPEC has given some hope but the situation demands urgent attention of the government. If the government doesn’t do something meaningful towards this end, hopes of the unemployed but educated youths would dampen down which does not augur well for the entire country in general and for Balochistan in particular.