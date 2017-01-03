Munaj Gul Muhammad

Turbat, Kech

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to throw a glance over the unemployment in our country. In Pakistan, unemployment is a very major problem because most of the people are unemployed. You can see many graduates, Masters, PhD degree holders, engineers, doctors, accountants etc travelling to foreign lands to earn their livelihood.

Due to unemployment the living standard is going down very rapidly. The major causes of unemployment are population growth, poor education system etc due to which our economic growth is also affected. Govt should provide opportunities of unemployment and help the people to live a happy and prosperous life.