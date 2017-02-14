UNDP holds meeting on problems of urbanization

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development, Sharafat Rabbani has said that government is working to evolve a broad based strategy to solve problems of people residing in big cities.

He expressed these views while presiding the 2nd meeting of Community Practice on Sustainable Urbanization held under the auspices of United Nation Development Program Pakistan (UNDP) here on Tuesday.

The meeting among others was attended by Waqar Khan of UNDP, Mrs Bela of UN, Adnan Saleem of Urban Unit. On the occasion, Mrs. Bela highlighted the problems resulting from increasing population and suggested steps to redress them.

Sharafat Rabbani said that though government is working to resolve basic problems of the people in big cities, however our efforts can produce synergistic results if all the concerned departments should playu

Appreciating role of UNDP in solving the issues of people he stressed on capacity building of employees and creating awareness among the masses.