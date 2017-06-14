UNDP Advisor calls on Anisa Zeb

Peshawar

United Nations Development Program’s Chief Technical Advisor Darren Nance Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli here and discussed matters and efforts relating to the capacity building of the provincial lawmakers.

Anisa Zeb who also the chairperson of steering committee for capacity building of members Provincial Assembly on the briefed the UNDP official about different trainings of capacity building and E-governance being provided to the MPAs.

She said the lawmakers had been educated in IT programs, communication process, English Language, parliamentary tips and legislative procedures.

Anisa stated that various visits of MPAs for witnessing the procedures of parliaments abroad were a unique program which introduced the lawmakers here bout global framework.

She further disclosed that the KP Assembly has a prestige in the country where all the assembly proceedings and MPAs business converted to paperless and computerized system from the old traditional paper work which was a milestone towards E-governance in the assembly.

The minister said that more support for the capacity building of lawmakers in various sectors was still needed to provide trainings especially to members of standing committees and for research activities of MPAs.

On this occasion the chief technical advisor of UNDP extended full support and maintained that with joint collaboration, the capacity building of KP Assembly lawmakers would be continued in future.—APP