Understanding fight against terrorism

Malik Ashraf

TERRORISM is the ultimate act of bestiality and unfortunately we are the victim of the ‘Frankenstein’ that we created ourselves. The loss of precious human lives in the terrorist attacks in different parts of the country, notwithstanding the fact that through several initiatives taken by the present government and different operations carried out by the security forces the back of the terrorists has been broken, are a stark reminder of the reality that we still have a long way to go.

If we look at the history of countries which had to face the scourge of terrorism and how long it took them to eliminate and subdue the menace, it can be safely inferred from their experience that there was no quick fix solution to it. For them fighting terrorism invariably has been a long drawn out war with debilitating social, economic and political consequences. They not only had to fight the terrorists through their military muscles but also through effective counter narratives to the narratives of the terrorists, known as war on the ideological front. That probably is the most important aspect of the crusade against the despicable phenomenon of terrorism. It has to be fought vigorously in all its manifestations with unswerving commitment and resolve, more so to neutralize the philosophy of the terrorists that helps to swell their ranks and motivates its operatives to resort to acts like suicide bombing.

Make no mistake it is not going to happen too soon because it also has international dimensions. The nation will have to endure this phenomenon for quite some time. There are millions of followers of the narrative of the terrorists, their sympathizers and sleeping cells within the masses throughout the country. Then there are seminaries some of which are breeding grounds for the terrorists. Sectarian terrorism is yet another devastating reality which derives its strength from the respective ideologies. All these factors are of very sensitive nature and require utmost care on the part of the government and the agencies engaged in curbing terrorism and sectarian violence. That probably is the reason why the progress on the elements of NAP in regards to regulating and registration of the seminaries and dealing with sectarian outfits has not been as rapid as desired, besides other administrative inadequacies and lack of effective coordination among different intelligence agencies and law enforcing departments of the government and most importantly among the provinces and the federal government as most of the NAP elements pertain to the provinces.

Nevertheless, the government and the military commanders are unanimous in their view that besides the military operations like Zarb-i-Azb, Raddul Fasad and Khyber IV and intelligence based actions against the terrorists, NAP was the comprehensive blueprint for fighting the menace on the internal front. There was an imperative need to reappraise the implementation of the plan with a view to remove the bottle-necks experienced in certain areas to achieve its objectives. The National implementation committee constituted a few months back headed by the national security advisor did review the progress of NAP and made several recommendations to remove the administrative bottlenecks besides the need to evolve an effective counter-narrative to neutralize the philosophy of the terrorists. It also recommended the inclusion of this narrative in the school syllabus as a long term objective to save the younger generation from the lure of the narrative of the terrorists. These recommendations as is evident laid more emphasis on war on the ideological front.

It is pertinent to point out that the government has been working to evolve a counter narrative against the terrorists on the ideological front with unruffled commitment. I think the writers, poets and intellectuals have to play a leading role in the elimination of terrorism and promotion of peace. The writers, poets and intellectuals are the brain and conscience of a society who play a significant role in its intellectual development and changing the social attitudes and behaviours. Since they have to rely on the medium of media to propagate and communicate their message and intellectual discourses, the media also has a pivotal role in this regard by making sure that those discourses are communicated to the people the way they are meant to be conveyed.

Media being the fourth pillar of the state itself is under obligation to discourage fissiparous and divisive narratives and guide the people in the right direction. It also has to show greater sense of responsibility in reporting and commenting on the incidents of terrorism, particularly during live coverage of such acts. It also needs to curb its impulsive propensity of ascribing the blame to intelligence failure and administrative inefficiency of the government notwithstanding their success in pre-empting innumerous terrorist attacks. Terrorism is a fight against an invisible and inhuman enemy. They have the advantage of un-predictability which enables them to strike at even well guarded security establishments. The phenomenon needs to be understood in its proper perspective.

The argument often preferred that the terrorist attacks continue to happen due to lack of commitment on the part of the government or the intelligence failures is rather a harsh evaluation of the situation by the media and other detractors of the government. No representative government can afford to show slackness on this issue. The successes achieved against terrorist entities during the last four years amply testify to commitment and the resolve of the government and security establishment for taking this war to its logical end without any let up.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Email: ashpak10@gmail.com

