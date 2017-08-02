Understanding child’s needs

School and home are the places where a child starts grooming and nurturing. Teachers and parents are the one who are playing an important role in the growth and development of a child. However, unfortunately, not all children are lucky enough to get proper schooling and parenting, and if they get, they do not get enough support from family and teachers to help them nurture in an effective manner. Not every child is same, every child needs different level of attention, but in our society, teachers and parents are not focused on this issue. Every child has different mental and emotional stability; it is punitive and callous to judge a child with another.

Comparison of a child with another gives them a sense of insecurity and decreases their self-worth. Nowadays things are more materialize teachers’ wants better result and parents wants their child to get good grades but what a child wants nobody cares. No one is perfect in everything, it is very important to understand the real potential of a child. what actually a child really wants to do. Children do get confused about what actually they want and what other people want from them. This confusion will further grow in the form of anxiety, social phobias and depression. Due to this dilemma a child can never grow, it is very important to let them know their self-worth.

Parents should have to have quality times for their children from their busy schedules to understand their child’s needs of doing things. It is important to encourage a child to do whatever he wants to do; stopping them will only lead to make an incompetent individual with no self-worth. Teachers should also have to understand the psychology of child and give a child optimum attention and support.

KIRAN FATIMA

Islamabad

