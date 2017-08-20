Underground water level decreasing in Islamabad

The underground water level is decreasing in Islamabad due to less rainfall and installation of more ground water sources by the residents in surrounding areas. According to official figures of Interior Ministry, underground water level decreased by upto 5 feet in the year 2012, by 7 feet in 2013, by 10 feet in year 2014, by 12 feet in 2015 and by 30 feet in the year 2016. Further, it is officially informed that proposals are under consideration to construct new parks and playgrounds in new sectors of D-12, Park Enclave, I-11 and I-14. At present 202 family parks are located in Islamabad. Out of these parks, only three parks in sector G-6, G-10 and F-10 are reserved for women.—APP

