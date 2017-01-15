‘Underdog’ Federer admits fear of unknown

Melbourne

Roger Federer said he was “clearly an underdog” for the Australian Open and admitted to some uncharacteristic nerves on Saturday as he pondered a treacherous draw.

The 35-year-old, back from a six-month injury lay-off, is seeded 17th at Melbourne Park, complicating his attempt for a record-extending 18th Grand Slam title.

Two days from the start of the tournament, Federer was still in the dark about his first-round opponent as the qualifying rounds continued.

“Is it a lefty, a righty? It’s a big deal. Is he a big server, a grinder?” said the Swiss.

“A bit of an unknown here the first round because that’s the part of the draw I care most about because of having not been playing.”

Federer’s path is strewn with hazards, as he faces potential matches with Tomas Berdych and Kei Nishikori before a possible quarter-final with world number one Andy Murray.—AFP