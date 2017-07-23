Underage marriage

The practice of child marriage is not only rampant in the Sindh Province but it is also found in other provinces as well. According to a research, around 15 million girls are married before the age of 18 each year in parts of the world.

Shockingly, the number of child marriages is very high in the South Asian region. In Pakistan, child marriage is connected with culture, customs and traditions. More importantly, the issue is deep rooted in rural communities of Sindh and to curtail it would require earnest social guidance in addition to the force of law. I implore the government to take meaningful steps to bring down the number of child marriages at least in the province. I could give at least one suggestion i.e. allocation of funds for education may be increased. This benevolent step of the govt would enable people in early age to get to know hazards of early marriage and definitely they would avoid doing it.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

Related