Multan

The Under-19 District Cricket Team camp was launched here at district sports ground on Wednesday.

About 26 players reported on the fist day, while Multan District Cricket Association President Muhammad Saleem and General Secretary Amjad Razzaq checked documents of the players and review the camp. Saleem hoped that Multan district would be winner of the tournament.

Coach Saqib Ali and Ahmad were imparting training to players about batting, bowling and fielding.—APP