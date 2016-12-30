Undeclared assets impossible to hide: Haroon

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Revenue Haroon Akhtar has said undeclared assets cannot possible for anyone to hide it in upcoming two years. Talking to a private news channel, he said there was no plan to ban 5000 rupees currency note and 40,000 bond. He said many changes had been made in ‘Anti-Money Laundering’ bill. The government of Pakistan would sign an agreement of economic information with Switzerland, he added. He said there was two to five percent tax in Indonesia on return of foreign assets. Haroon Akhtar said the business community had demanded for amnesty scheme.—APP