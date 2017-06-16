Unconditional release of political detainees demanded

Islamabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) and Jamaat-e-Islami expressing serious concern over the plight of political detainees in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) jails have demanded their unconditional release.

The JKML spokesman, Sajjad Ayubi in a statement issued in Srinagar said party Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt and other leaders including Mohammad Rafiq Ganai, Abdul Ahad Parra, Asadullah Parray, Tariq Ahmad Ganai and Khurshid Ahmad Lone had been languishing in jails and being treated inhumanly, Kashmir Media Service Thursday reported. He said illegal detention of the Hurriyat leaders was being prolonged on one pretext or the other only to suppress their resolve and the ongoing liberation movement.—APP