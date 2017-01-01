Unchanged oil prices

DESPITE increase in prices of petroleum products at world markets and recommendation by the regulator to this effect, the government Saturday decided not to raise oil prices for the next two weeks describing it as a New Year gift for the masses. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a statement said the government would have to face the burden of Rs 4b for maintaining the prices at current level.

As the country imports a large amount of oil products to meet its local requirements therefore, the prices are also fixed as per trends prevailing in the international markets. It, therefore, will be unjust not to give credit to government for maintaining stability in the oil prices despite fluctuation since April 2016. Though the government was also criticised for not bringing down prices as per the market crash witnessed by crude oil two years back but it is also a fact that prices in the country remained and still are the lowest when compared with regional countries. And now when the prices are inching upwards after the OPEC struck an agreement in December to reduce oil production, the government has managed to keep prices unchanged for the benefit of common man. No doubt such pro-people decisions always go in favour of the government both in short and long terms and enhance its image and stature in the eyes of the people. In fact this stability in prices of petroleum products over the last eight months or so has also helped keep prices of essential commodities under control and substantially reduced transport fares. In spite of all the goodwill generated in the public, the government’s recent decision of putting regulatory authorities under the control of ministries including the deregulation of CNG sector have raised many eyebrows with fears that it might hurt the interests of consumers. Apart from the prices of petroleum, we will also urge the government to maintain the regulator check on CNG in order to ensure affordable supply of gas to commuters. Protecting interests of consumers should always be the foremost priority and any compromise on it will not augur well for ruling party especially at a time when the parties are entering into election mode.

