Uncapped Lynn, Stanlake in Australia ODI squad

Bailey, Finch dropped

Uncapped fast bowler Billy Stanlake and batsman Chris Lynn have been included in Australia’s squad for five ODIs against Pakistan, while experienced batsmen George Bailey and Aaron Finch have been axed. Usman Khawaja has been included, having not been part of the squad for the Chappell-Hadlee Series last month.

The demoting of Finch and Bailey marks a significant selection shift for Australia: both men are currently in the top 20 on the ICC’s ODI batting rankings, an indication of their performances over a long period of time. In fact, in the past four years, Bailey has been Australia’s leading ODI run-scorer with 2603 at 40.67, and Finch third on the list with 2520 at 35.00.

“Big call,” Australia’s coach, Darren Lehmann said of the decision to drop Finch. “Obviously he’s been an integral part since the World Cup but performances for Aaron have not been what we would’ve liked and what he would’ve liked to be perfectly honest. He hasn’t made a hundred since Canberra last year. The challenge for him is to make big runs in the BBL and get back into the side.

“Tough call on George as well. He’s a ripper bloke, he’s fantastic around the group and he’s been fantastic as a leader as well. Again, it’s down to performances from George. He’s got to go back and make big runs. The door is not shut on any of those players by the way when you’re looking at this form of the game with Champions Trophy coming up. George has got to perform well and really put his case forward.”

In announcing the squad, the interim chairman of selectors, Trevor Hohns, noted that Bailey had scored only one half-century in his last ten ODIs. While Khawaja appears the most likely candidate to replace Finch as David Warner’s opening partner, the position of Bailey in the middle order could be filled by Lynn, who has played Twenty20s for Australia but is yet to make his ODI debut.

Lynn has lit up the BBL this summer and is the tournament’s leading run-scorer, but remarkably has not played a domestic one-day game since 2013, as in each of the past three years he has suffered pre-season shoulder injuries that have ruled him out of the Matador Cups. He has, however, played List A games for Australia A during that time.

Squad Steven Smith (capt), David Warner, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa.—AFP