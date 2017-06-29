Unbeaten Vargas to defend crown on Cotto-Kamegai card

LOS ANGELES, Unbeaten Rey Vargas will defend his WBC super bantamweight title against Ronny Rios on the undercard of a title bout between Miguel Cotto and Japan’s Yoshihiro Kamegai, promoters announced Wednesday. In the August 26 bout at suburban Los Angeles, Mexico’s Vargas, 29-0 with 22 knockouts, will make the first defense of the crown he won from Britain’s Gavin McDonnell by majority decision in February at Hull, England. US contender Rios, 28-1 with 13 knockouts, has won his past five fights since suffering his lone loss to Mexico’s Robinson Castellanos in 2014. The main event sends Puerto Rico’s Cotto, 40-5 with 33 knockouts,in quest of a sixth world title when he fights Kamegai, 27-3 with two drawn and 24 knockouts, for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title.

