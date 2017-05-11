Unauthorized persons not allowed in exam centres: Jam

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that the entrance of unauthorized persons was not allowed in examination centres and strict action will be taken against violators.

He said this while visiting the Premier Boys College at North Nazimabad, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that due to efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah cheating menace has reduced in exams and now more than 90 per cent students are doing their papers by their own.

On the occasion, he visited class rooms and inspected ongoing exams there.