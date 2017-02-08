UNAIDS pledges support for prevention of HIV/AIDS

Staff Reporter

The Punjab AIDS Control Program arranged a meeting of different stakeholders working in the field of HIV, in the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Health Department here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Adnan Zafar Khan, Additional Secretary (Admin) Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and Director PACP.

The participants included Dr. Mamadou L Sakho ,UNAIDS Country Director for Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mr. Asghar Satti, National Coordinator of Association of People Living with HIV,D. Amir Chaudry participating on behalf of the Local Fund Agent, representatives of the National AIDS Control Program and Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Project Director PACP Dr. Adnan Zafar gave an overview of the Program and highlighted that complete restructuring and redesigning has been done under the current PC1 2016-2019. The strategic direction of the Program has been redefined and it is now directed towards a comprehensive and integrated response to prevent transmission of the infection.“The full implementation of the PC1 will not only improve prevention, care, and treatment services in the short term but also strengthen the long-term capacity of local communities and health systems to meet the future anticipated needs of the HIV Positive population of the province,” he added.

Dr Mamadou L. Sakhu appreciated the work of the Project Director and expressed full confidence in his leadership under the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.