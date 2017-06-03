UN voices concern over LoC skirmishes

Observer Report

New York

The United Nations has expressed concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following Thursday’s unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC) which resulted in at least two civilian deaths and injuries to six more in different areas of Azad Kashmir. “The situation in Kashmir continue to be of concern to us,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guetteres’ spokesman said in response to a question by a Pakistani journalist at the regular noon briefing.

“The secretary-general is monitoring the situation … he is watching,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric added.