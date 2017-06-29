UN urges integrated fight against drugs & organized crime

United nations,

On the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to honour the unanimous commitments made to tackle this global problem. “Despite the risks and challenges inherent in tackling this global problem, I hope and believe we are on the right path, and that together we can implement a coordinated, balanced and comprehensive approach that leads to sustainable solutions,” he said in a message marking the Day.

The UN chief also recalled the special session on the World Drug Problem, convened by the UN General Assembly, where governments agreed upon a series of steps which are more effective and humane, and leaves no one behind.—APP