UN urges action to realize global commitments against drug abuse

New York

To mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the United Nations called on all countries to honor their commitments to address the scourge and to ensure that steps to do so are consistent with human rights and promote equality, peace, security and sustainable development. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking falls on June 26 each year to raise awareness about the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society. This day is supported by individuals, communities and various organizations all over the world. “Despite the risks and challenges inherent in tackling this global problem,I hope and believe we are on the right path, and that together we can implement a coordinated, balanced and comprehensive approach that leads to sustainable solutions,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.—AFP