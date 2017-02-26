UN urged to implement Kashmiris self-determination pledge

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) leader and the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash led a peaceful protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar against the unabated oppression by Indian forces. Mohammad Yousuf Naqash was accompanied by party leaders and activists including Adnan Salafi, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Aijaz Ahmad Sofi, Ishaq Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad Sofi, Basharat Ahmad, Mohammad Younis, Sajad Ahmad, Muzaffar Ahmad Butt and Ghulam Mohammad Butt.

The protesters carried placards in their hands and urged the international community to play role in stopping the gross human rights violations committed by forces in Kashmir.

They appealed to the United Nations to fulfill its promise of granting Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

The protesters also demanded bringing to book the forces’ personnel who have committed rapes in Kashmir by using the heinous crime as a war tool.

On the occasion, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash said the puppet administration has resorted to highhandedness and has turned the territory into a virtual jail where fundamental rights of people are being trampled.

Commenting on the political prisoners, Naqash said the detention of Kashmiri political prisoners in various jails across the territory and India and prolonging of their detentions on one pretext or the other is undemocratic.—KMS