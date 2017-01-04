UN urged for speedy resolution of Kashmir issue

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Democratic Freedom Party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has said that India cannot mislead the world for long through its deceptive tactics but will have to resolve the Kashmir dispute keeping in view the changing global political scenario.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said on January 5, 1949, a resolution regarding the political future of Jammu and Kashmir was passed by the United Nations and till date 18 further resolutions were passed in this regard.

He said the Kashmir dispute is top on agenda of the United Nations and world nations including India and Pakistan are signatories to the said resolutions but India has reneged from its pledges and covenants and wants to maintain hegemony in the region.

He maintained that the UN resolutions provided a strong base for the resolution of the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir but deplored that the world institution had failed to implement these resolutions.

Due to failure in settlement of the issue, he added, India continues to commit grave human rights violations in the occupied territory.—KMS