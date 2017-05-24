UN Security Council strongly condemns N Korea missile test

United Nations

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea’s latest missile test and vowed to push all countries to tighten sanctions against Pyongyang.

The council also agreed to “take further significant measures including sanctions” to force North Korea to change course and end its “highly destabilizing behavior.”

The Security Council will hold a closed-door emergency meeting Tuesday at the request of Japan, South Korea and the United States to discuss further action in response to the latest missile test.

The US-drafted statement was nearly identical to one adopted last week after the launch of an intermediate-range missile that Pyongyang said was capable of carrying a “heavy” nuclear warhead.

The council demanded that North Korea “conduct no further nuclear and ballistic missile tests.” North Korea on Sunday fired the Pukguksong-2, which uses solid fuel that allows for immediate firing, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

It was the latest test-firing in a series this year as Pyongyang steps up its efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the United States.—Agencies