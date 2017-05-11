UN SC says Kashmir a global danger, needs instant solution

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

Secretary General (SG) of Kashmir Peace Institute (KPI) Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has reminded that UN Security Council had described back in 1948 the State of Jammu and Kashmir on India’s reference as threat to peace security of world.

The region is disputed, unless it is solved with the UN SC recipe the global threat to peace by unsolved Kashmir would stay on. It is most dangerous, he added.

Talking to a group of Kashmiri women here Wednesday the SG urged the peoples of South Asia to realize the gravity of UN SC verdict and persuda their parliaments to seek a single solution to settle Kashmir which is highly bleeding with human bloods today.

He condemned brutalities against Kashmiris in towns and far flung villages.

The Women group urged the parliamentarians of Pakistan to take them to the world parliaments to afford them opportunities to speak to their European and non-European counterparts.

World’s sympathy on Kashmir must be culled out wisely from world capitals for use in Kashmir, they suggested.