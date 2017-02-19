UN resolutions offer best Kashmir solution: Gilani

Modi’s law sparks row in Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir provide the best practical solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that one day India would have to grant the people of Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination as New Delhi could not hold on its military occupation over Jammu and Kashmir for long. He criticized the puppet authorities for subjecting illegally-detained Hurriyet leaders and activists to political vengeance.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating health conditions of Tehreek-e-Huriyet activist Abdur Rehman Tantray and other detainees. Syed Ali Gilani lashed out at the judiciary for being partial and serving as a tool for the administration. The APHC Chairman urged the international community to take a serious note of the worst human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, many people were injured when Indian forces fired teargas shells on hundreds of protesters, who defied Indian army Chief Bipin Rawat’s warning and staged protests in many areas of Pulwama against the brutalities of Indian forces. People came out in Newa, Namun, Kakapora, Zadoora and Urivan areas and raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik while addressing a meeting in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the famous orthopedic surgeon Dr Farooq Ahmad Ashai on his martyrdom anniversary.

He said that Dr Ashai was a great son of soil who sacrificed his life for the just cause of freedom. He was shot dead by the personnel of Central Reserve Police Force at Rambagh on 18th February in 1993 when he was traveling in his car.

On the other hand, a political storm is brewing in occupied Jammu and Kashmir over the Narendra Modi government’s proposal to introduce a bill in the Indian parliament seeking to extend the jurisdiction of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, to the disputed territory. The Kashmiris are apprehensive that the proposed bill is another attempt to dilute the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under the Article 370.

Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the puppet administration is subjecting political prisoners to political reprisal and detaining them in jails on the pretext of preventive detention.

Syed Ali Gilani in another statement issued in Srinagar said “The detainees are being provided with sub-standard food, and medical needs of these detainees within the prison system have been neglected.” He deplored that both political and criminal detainees were treated with same yardstick and there was no system of segregation.—KMS